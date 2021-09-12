parking

Adam Sandler's film production in Manayunk raises parking concerns for residents

The production team will provide parking and a shuttle to and from the parking lot located at 3720 Main Street.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Adam Sandler filming in Manayunk; parking concerns expected

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Those that know Philadelphia's Manayunk section well know parking can come at a premium.

It's not an uncommon scene to see cars tightly packed together on Manayunk streets.

Signage alerting residents that their parking will be taken away for three days due to the continued production of a new Adam Sandler project called "Hustle" is not winning much favor.

Neighbors say especially given that it all comes on the heels of Ida-related flooding that wreaked havoc in the area.

"I imagine it's going to be a big pain for a few days," said resident Joe Kawash.

Some scenes of the Netflix feature were filmed in Center City last year.

This upcoming week's production will mean the shutdown of roughly ten blocks around Manayunk, with sections of heavily-trafficked Green Lane shutdown from Wednesday, September 15 to Friday, September 17.

"It was a little tough because all me and my roommates have night classes as well. So coming back from Manayunk at night without the parking regulations is tough in general," said resident Julianna Delsantro. "But with this entire road closed down, all these residents had to find new parking spaces throughout the entire city."

The production company isn't leaving residents high and dry.

They are allowing residents to park their vehicles at the parking lot located at 3720 Main Street. A shuttle will also run for those displaced during filming.

They also sent a detailed letter with all the closures and restrictions for the days of filming.

To some, it's a small price to pay for a little Hollywood fame.

"I think it's pretty cool for the neighborhood. I remember M. Night (Shyamalan) shot some film in Manayunk a while back, good to see that in the film when you're watching it," said resident Matt Elko.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymanayunk (philadelphia)movieparkingevents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PARKING
Man bashes door with crowbar, allegedly over parking dispute
Action News viewers get help with mistaken PPA fines
Philly business owners, residents at odds over parking
Wilmington parking coalition questions city's enforcement practices
TOP STORIES
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in Germantown: Police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Start to the Week
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
Sports bars welcome back Eagles crowds on game day
Motorcycle rider critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash
Man shot and killed in West Philadelphia
Show More
Pedestrian struck and killed while walking on I-95
Pedestrian fatally struck along White Horse Pike
Bucks Co. residents remember those lost in Sept. 11 attacks
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
More TOP STORIES News