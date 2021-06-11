Society

Philadelphia City Council closes loophole on illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly City Council closes loophole on illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly passed bill aims to crack down on the dangerous use of dirt bikes on the streets of Philadelphia.

On Thursday, City Council unanimously approved legislation, amending the city's traffic code to include dirt bikes, ATVs and dune buggies as illegal street vehicles.

Closing this loophole allows Philadelphia police officers the authority to confiscate the vehicles.

SEE ALSO: Residents calling on city to do more to stop illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
EMBED More News Videos

The issue of ATV and dirtbike riders taking over major Philadelphia thoroughfares continues, especially as the weather gets nicer.



"Residents from every neighborhood came to us with their concerns and experiences with dangerous situations that were caused by the illegal vehicle riding," said Councilmember Allan Domb. "We also found that the illegal activity is chasing people out of the city at a time when we need people to come back to the city."

Domb, along with Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Derek Green, sponsored the bill.

Councilmembers are also exploring the idea of providing a space in the city where riders can ride safely, enjoy the activity with other ATV and bike community members.

The law becomes effective immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiadirt bikephiladelphia city council
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News