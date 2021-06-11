Philadelphia City Council closes loophole on illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10554007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The issue of ATV and dirtbike riders taking over major Philadelphia thoroughfares continues, especially as the weather gets nicer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A newly passed bill aims to crack down on the dangerous use of dirt bikes on the streets of Philadelphia.On Thursday, City Council unanimously approved legislation, amending the city's traffic code to include dirt bikes, ATVs and dune buggies as illegal street vehicles.Closing this loophole allows Philadelphia police officers the authority to confiscate the vehicles."Residents from every neighborhood came to us with their concerns and experiences with dangerous situations that were caused by the illegal vehicle riding," said Councilmember Allan Domb. "We also found that the illegal activity is chasing people out of the city at a time when we need people to come back to the city."Domb, along with Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Derek Green, sponsored the bill.Councilmembers are also exploring the idea of providing a space in the city where riders can ride safely, enjoy the activity with other ATV and bike community members.The law becomes effective immediately.