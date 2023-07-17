WATCH LIVE

Who are the frontrunners for Philadelphia City Council President?

ByNiki Hawkins WPVI logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 2:11PM
Watch July 16 Inside Story | Frontrunners for City Council President
Inside Story examines the packed field vying to succeed Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists discussed Amazon Prime Day and the effect of online consumerism on American life.

Then, a political discussion about who could replace outgoing Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Councilmembers Curtis Jones and Kenyatta Johnson appear to be the frontrunners but could another contender emerge?

Plus the continued fallout from the Pennsylvania budget impasse and the school vouchers program introduction for the Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Lastly, they discuss why "Purple Pennsylvania" has a politically split legislature.

Get the Inside Story with this week's panel: Mark Segal, Dom Giordano, Farah Jimenez and Donna Gentile O'Donnell.

