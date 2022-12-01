WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Major break in Philadelphia's Boy in the Box' cold case

The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, December 1, 2022 5:05AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major new development in one of Philadelphia's highest-profile unsolved mysteries.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."

The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.

His remains had never been identified until now.

The case was taken up by the Vidocq Society, which is made up of some of the world's top investigators.

Police say they will release additional information on the case in the near future.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.