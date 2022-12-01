Major break in Philadelphia's Boy in the Box' cold case

The body of the little boy was found in a box on the side of Susquehanna Road in Fox Chase back in 1957.

Philadelphia police sources say they have identified the child known as "the boy in the box."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A major new development in one of Philadelphia's highest-profile unsolved mysteries.

His remains had never been identified until now.

The case was taken up by the Vidocq Society, which is made up of some of the world's top investigators.

Police say they will release additional information on the case in the near future.