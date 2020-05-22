Invisible Hands Philadelphia Offers Delivery to City's Most Vulnerable

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's delivery with a lot of heart and extra thought. Invisible Hands Philadelphia is a new non-profit created by Penn students to make sure the most vulnerable don't go hungry during the pandemic."I think that the people who are already disadvantaged are hurting the most, so people that are elderly and already struggle on a day to day basis," Invisible Hands Co-Director Marissa Mojena said.For Penn rising junior Marissa Mojena, the mission hits home."With my grandma, we've been able to provide everything for her. She hasn't been able to leave the house at all but I do have other family members that are elderly that live on their own," Mojena said.All deliveries are contactless. Those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems place orders for food and other essentials online."All our volunteers have been social distancing there's a whole protocol that we follow," Mojena said.Christon Cheatham, 15, from North Philadelphia says his family is grateful for the help."It really helps us a lot since my mom is sick and she got to stay in bed," Cheatham said.Invisible Hands Philadelphia has around 200 volunteers conducting deliveries, many are young students looking to make a difference during this time. The organization partners with several food pantries and go out into some of the city's poorest neighborhoods."I've always had a drive to help in the Philadelphia region and this gives me an opportunity to help even more... something that extends beyond Penn's campus," Mojena said.