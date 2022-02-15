Coronavirus

City of Philadelphia expected to announce easing of COVID-19 restrictions

The city's case count is down 88% from when the vaccine mandate went into effect on January 3.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Wednesday, the City of Philadelphia is expected to announce a revision of its COVID-19 policies as case counts drop.

A COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect last month, requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

Ben Fileccia with the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the city is expected to announce a tiered system during their mid-week news conference.

"The tiered system is about time," said Fileccia. "From the beginning of the pandemic, we've been asking for some type of metrics... now we can actually look at the data, we can look at hospitalizations, we can look at positivity rates, and see for ourselves if we're trending in the right direction for these mandates to be lifted."

When asked for comment, a city spokesperson said, "We are actively discussing how and when to update COVID-19 policies as case counts and other factors improve, but those decisions are not yet final."

CDC data shows as of February 13, Philadelphia is averaging about 357 new COVID-19 cases per day, down 88% from when the vaccine mandate went into effect on January 3.

"I feel like the only choice is to really just do it see what happens," said Eliza Ryan of Fairmount. "You can always inflict it again."

Restaurant owner Shane Dodd of the Fairview in Fairmount said he is excited about the possibility of getting one step closer to normal.

"People are cautious and anything that lifts those restrictions and makes people feel a little more confident going out, is obviously beneficial for business," said Dodd.

But some residents say relaxing protocols is a step in the wrong direction.

"I generally would feel pretty uncomfortable going out honestly," said Maddie Shea of Fairmount.
