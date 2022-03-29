community

Philadelphia announces new 211 violence prevention hotline

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new telephone number in Philadelphia is designed to provide real-time resources to critical violence prevention and intervention services.

On Monday, city officials introduced "2-1-1," calling it a 24-hour hotline.

Residents can call the number to access specialized resources to help resolve a potentially dangerous situation before it turns violent.

But city leaders are quick to add that 211 can be used for much more.

"Call 211, find out what recreation center you live next to. Call 211, find out what youth program your kid might want to attend. Call 211, find out if there is a mentoring program in your certain section of the city," said Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander.

Examples of the kinds of services and resources which will be available to residents who call the 2-1-1 Hotline for help include:

  • Conflict Intervention
  • Youth Violence Prevention
  • Peer Counseling
  • Referrals to Violence Prevention Community Organizations
  • Neighborhood Crisis Mediation Services
  • Workforce Development and Jobs Training programs
  • Behavioral Health and Crisis Support Services
  • Community Support Services (CLIP, L&I) for Vandalism, Graffiti, Litter, Vacant Lots
  • After-school programming, mentoring & academic support services


Philadelphia has already recorded at least 120 homicides three months into the new year.

City officials are hoping 211 can help stem the tide.
