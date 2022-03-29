Philadelphia announces new 211 violence prevention hotline

Conflict Intervention

Youth Violence Prevention

Peer Counseling

Referrals to Violence Prevention Community Organizations

Neighborhood Crisis Mediation Services

Workforce Development and Jobs Training programs

Behavioral Health and Crisis Support Services

Community Support Services (CLIP, L&I) for Vandalism, Graffiti, Litter, Vacant Lots

After-school programming, mentoring & academic support services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new telephone number in Philadelphia is designed to provide real-time resources to critical violence prevention and intervention services.On Monday, city officials introduced "2-1-1," calling it a 24-hour hotline.Residents can call the number to access specialized resources to help resolve a potentially dangerous situation before it turns violent.But city leaders are quick to add that 211 can be used for much more."Call 211, find out what recreation center you live next to. Call 211, find out what youth program your kid might want to attend. Call 211, find out if there is a mentoring program in your certain section of the city," said Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander.Philadelphia has already recorded at least 120 homicides three months into the new year.City officials are hoping 211 can help stem the tide.