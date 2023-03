Video shows hundreds of cars drifting and doing donuts near 22nd and Spring Garden streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of drivers caused chaos in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section this weekend.

Video shows hundreds of cars drifting and doing donuts near 22nd and Spring Garden streets around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say officers were able to disperse the vehicles and crowd.

No arrests were made.

Police say no injuries were reported.