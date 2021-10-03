caught on video

Philadelphia police investigating after unruly crowd gathers outside City Hall

"Incidents that pose threats to safety and endanger the public will not be tolerated," said Mayor Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple individuals after videos captured an unruly incident outside City Hall Saturday night.

A driver was seen performing stunts in front of a large crowd in Center City. Another video showed people jumping on top of a Philadelphia police vehicle. At some point during the incident, fireworks were even shot into the sky as the chaos unfolded.

"It kind of looked reckless, to be honest with you," said Amrit Chaphein of Philadelphia.

Image captures driver performing stunt as an unruly crowd gathers in Center City Philadelphia on October 2, 2021.



"It's totally unacceptable. I can't justify that, it's unacceptable man," added Rob Logan of North Philadelphia.

Many are surprised watching the video that there have been no reported injuries given the large crowd size.



For some, like Logan, he says this incident only adds to the growing concerns around the city.

"The city is out of control," he said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says these incidents will not be tolerated.

"What happened last night on streets near City Hall was incredibly and needlessly dangerous. Incidents that pose threats to safety and endanger the public will not be tolerated. We're working with the Police Department to ensure that these reckless incidents do not happen in the future," said Kenney in a statement.

Police say one of the department's vehicles suffered damage to the hood during the incident.

Anyone with any information on the people seen in the video is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

