Eagles, Cardinals settle Gannon tampering probe with trade of draft picks

The Eagles and Cardinals settled a tampering investigation involving the hiring of Jonathan Gannon as Arizona's head coach with a trade of draft picks on Thursday.

In the trade, the Eagles sent a third-round pick (No. 94) in this draft and a 2024 fifth-round pick to the Cardinals for a third-round selection (No. 66) in this draft.

In a joint statement from the Cardinals and Eagles, it was announced that Arizona self-reported that general manager Monti Ossenfort had a telephone conversation with Gannon, then the Eagles' defensive coordinator, in the days following the NFC Championship Game, "a period during which contact is not permitted under the League's Anti-Tampering Policy."

Gannon was hired by the Cardinals as their head coach on Feb. 14.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.