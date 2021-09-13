Philadelphia Eagles

Live Postgame Show for Week 1 of the Eagles 2021 Season

EMBED <>More Videos

Breaking down the season opener - Postgame Show for Week 1

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes, the first of them to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, and the Philadelphia Eagles made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his head coaching debut with a 32-6 rout of the hapless Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Watch the Postgame Show with Derrick Gunn, Marc Farzetta, Devan Kaney with John McMullen and the Eagles own Lane Johnson.

The Live Postgame Show can be seen on 6abc.com and everywhere you stream 6abc every week, as soon as the game is over.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The story behind Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' handshake
NFL Week 1 takeaways: What we learned, big reaction questions and s...
New era in Philly: Hurts 3 TDs, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
TOP STORIES
NJ school district dismissing early due to bus driver shortage
Surveillance video shows scene of deadly triple shooting
Delco shooting victim found in parking lot of South Philly IKEA
Pa. prison guards union asks court to review vax-or-test mandate
The story behind Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts' handshake
Temple police SUV with loaded AR-15 stolen near hospital recovered
Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6
Show More
Adam Sandler's film production causes Manayunk parking concerns
Amy Coney Barrett concerned about SCOTUS public perception
AccuWeather: Muggy & Hot Start to the Week
Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
More TOP STORIES News