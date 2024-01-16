What should the Philadelphia Eagles do with Nick Sirianni: Fire him or bring him back?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia Eagles season that started with such great promise, came to an end with a thud Monday night after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The loss was the Birds' sixth in seven games following a 10-1 start.

The Eagles are now faced with major questions with a number of veterans that could be on the way out -- either via free agency or retirement. Big decisions need to be made regarding the coordinators and how to get the best of Jalen Hurts going forward.

But none is bigger than the decision regarding head coach Nick Sirianni.

Fans have been irate with Sirianni, and there has been widespread speculation about his job security amid the tailspin.

