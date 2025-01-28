Which jersey will the Eagles wear in the Super Bowl? It won't be Kelly Green

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles are the designated home team with the game being played in New Orleans, an NFC host market, which means they get to pick their uniforms.

Although they get to pick which uniform they wear to the big game in New Orleans, it unfortunately cannot be an alternative one, like Kelly Green.

So, the team opted for their home green jerseys, the same color they've worn in all of their previous four Super Bowl appearances.

Philadelphia is 1-3 all-time in the big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their away white jerseys, the same color they donned two years ago in the big game against the Eagles.

As for the game two years ago, the Chiefs recorded a 38-35 victory over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

The Chiefs also wore white in their 35-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the first Super Bowl.

Kansas City is vying for its third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Chiefs wore their home red uniforms last year, a 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The game is on February 9.

