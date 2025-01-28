Super Bowl LIX: Everything you need to know about the Chiefs-Eagles rematch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know before kickoff.

When is the game?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Familiar opponents

The game is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

In the game, the Chiefs came from behind to defeat the Eagles 38-35.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls: 1970, 2020, 2023 and 2024.

They are vying to become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win three consecutive championships.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

Philadelphia had made four Super Bowl appearances -- 1981, 2005, 2018 and 2023. The Eagles have secured only one victory: Super Bowl 52 (2018) when they took down the New England Patriots 41-33.

Pregame entertainment

The star-studded pregame Super Bowl entertainment lineup includes Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi.

Batiste will perform the national anthem.

Trombone Shorty will perform "America the Beautiful" alongside Lauren Daigle.

Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Super Bowl 59 halftime show

Grammy winning rap star Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Lamar has experienced massive success since his debut album "good kid, m.A.A.d city" in 2012. Since then, he has accumulated 17 Grammy wins and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album "DAMN."

The rapper's latest album, "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," was released in 2022. He was featured on the song "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin on a track that spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. He also garnered another hit with "Not Like Us," one of many diss tracks aimed at fellow hip-hop star Drake that was released in the midst of a rap beef between the two earlier this year.

Multi-Grammy-winning singer SZA will join Lamar on the stage. SZA is Lamar's former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared on his recent album "GNX" and was featured on a couple of songs, including "Gloria" and "Luther," which also features sampled vocals from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn through "If This World Were Mine."

The duo's previous hits include the Oscar-nominated "All the Stars" and "Doves in the Wind."

Last year, Usher shined with a star-studded show and guests including H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Alicia Keys.

Kendrick Lamar appears at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, 2017, left, and SZA appears in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. (AP Photo)

Betting nuggets

The Eagles entered the season 11-1 to win the Super Bowl and +550 to win the NFC. They were tied for the second favorites to win the NFC entering the season with the Lions, trailing the 49ers (+260).

Underdogs have won three of the past four Super Bowls. Since 2007, underdogs are 10-7 outright and 12-5 against the spread in the Super Bowl.

The line for the rematch opened with the Chiefs as a 1.5-point favorite at ESPN BET and had a total points over/under of 49.5.

The Eagles are 13-7 against the spread this season, including the playoffs.

The Chiefs are 8-11 against the spread (ATS). If they win the Super Bowl, they will have the worst ATS record by a Super Bowl champion (2021 Rams were 10-11).

Gut-reaction predictions

Stephania Bell, NFL injury analyst: Chiefs. I learned my lesson after picking against them last year; the more intense the competition, the more they rise to the occasion.

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: Eagles. I'll take the Philly run game with Barkley and a pass rush that can win on the edges, while also creating interior pressure to disrupt Mahomes' timing.

Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst: Chiefs. I have a rule to never pick against Mahomes in the Super Bowl. It's that simple.

Dan Graziano, NFL national reporter: Chiefs. They are inevitable.

Eric Moody, fantasy analyst: Chiefs. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense might not look as explosive as in past seasons, but they deliver when it matters most. Add in a Kansas City defense that's playing at a high level, and this team is tough to beat.

Dan Orlovsky, NFL analyst: Chiefs. Because it's the Chiefs.

Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst: Chiefs. They are peaking at the right time, and I am worried about the injuries on the Eagles' interior offensive line .(Landon Dickerson left the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury.)

Lindsey Thiry, NFL national reporter: Chiefs. There's no way you can pick against coach Andy Reid and Mahomes. Time and again, all they do is win.

Seth Walder, analytics writer: Eagles. They're a complete team with strength built on strength built on strength. They'll avenge their Super Bowl LVII loss.

Seth Wickersham, NFL writer: Chiefs. It's too hard to beat the Reid/Mahomes/whichever receiver has a big game/Steve Spagnuolo combo.

Field Yates, NFL analyst: Chiefs. Like Matt Miller, there are a few rules in life that I will forever follow. Near the top of that list is not to pick against Mahomes in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs make history with a three-peat.

What does history say about the Chiefs' quest to three-peat?

While the Chiefs are trying to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, they would not be the first NFL team to three-peat. The Packers won three straight NFL titles during the Curly Lambeau era from 1929 to 1931, although there were no playoff games and only 12 teams in the league. Green Bay also accomplished the feat during the Vince Lombardi era from 1965 to 1967, which included wins in the first two Super Bowls after the 1966 and 1967 seasons.

The Chiefs are the first team to make the Super Bowl in Year 3 after two consecutive championships. Other teams made three straight Super Bowls but lost one of the first two to prevent a three-peat. The 1971-73 Dolphins lost Super Bowl VI to the Cowboys 24-3 before winning the next two championships. The Patriots came close after they won Super Bowl LI thanks to the infamous "28-3" comeback over the Falcons. But they lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII before defeating the Rams the next year.

ESPN contributed to this report.