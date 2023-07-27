Philadelphia Eagles set date to reveal kelly green jerseys

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie made the announcement at the NFL League Meeting Tuesday.

The Eagles switched to "midnight green" in 1996.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's news Philadelphia Eagles fans have been waiting for -- the reveal of the kelly green jerseys.

The team says that day will come on Monday, July 31.

Fans got a sneak peek of the new threads in social media teaser on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Miles Kennedy

The classic kelly green color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles' 1960 championship team.

Back in March, Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie talked about the jerseys during a NFL League Meeting.

"This is the season we will reintroduce the classy kelly green and I'm super excited, and you know I don't know what date that's gonna be but I think the fans will love it," said Lurie. "It's why we're bringing it back, we really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved we'll finally be able to see it on the field."

Lurie says the kelly green jersey and matching helmet will return as an alternate for the upcoming season.