LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has left Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering an ankle injury.The injury happened during the Eagles' second drive in the 1st quarter.Sanders was seen being carted off to the locker room with a towel over his face.The Eagles say he is ruled out for the remainder of the game.