Green bread and special beer for Philadelphia Eagles big playoff run

The Eagles take on the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round Saturday night.

Hot and fresh out of the oven, a New Jersey bakery is serving up blue and green loaves of bread to celebrate this weekend's big playoff game between the Eagles and the Giants.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hot and fresh out of the oven, a New Jersey bakery is serving up blue and green loaves of bread to celebrate this weekend's big playoff game between the Eagles and the Giants.

Matthew Guagliardo is the owner of Italian People's Bakery in Trenton. He is a Giants fan, and since their bakery is centrally located to both Philadelphia and New York, they do their best to accommodate both teams' fans.

"Football is a great American sport for us and pulls everyone together so whatever we can do to help," said Guagliardo.

As for the bread, he says don't knock it until you try it.

"It's our regular, old-fashioned Italian bread that we've been making for 87 years. We just put a little food coloring in to make it more festive," he said.

You can wash it all down with Eagles-themed beers from Evil Genius Beer Company in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

"As soon as we heard the Eagles were going to be in the playoffs we brought back "Fly Like an Eagle," which is our water ice-inspired IPA. We haven't brewed it since 2017," said Ryan Keller, marketing manager of Evil Genius Beer Company.

One is made with blue raspberry slushie while the other is mango flavored. Not to be outdone by its newest release, the "Playoffs Hazy Orange Creamsicle" IPA.

"A lot of stuff we do is nostalgia based so just kind of an iconic sports moment," said Keller.

Those specialty beers can only be purchased at The Lab on North Front Street in Fishtown.