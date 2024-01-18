Philadelphia Eagles offseason: What went wrong with the Birds this season; biggest decisions for '24

The season is over but the decisions are just starting. Will Jason Kelce return and what coaches are out? Ron Jaworski previews the Eagles' offseason.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to Three and Out with Ron Jaworski and Ducis Rodgers.

The Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night.

The Birds struggled on both sides of the ball: the offense came up short again with only 9 points, while the defense allowed 32 points and 337 passing yards.

With the season now over, it leaves the team with a number of questions and things to evaluate heading into the offseason.

Will Jason Kelce return? Which coaches will remain and which players are on the way out? Ron Jaworski gives his take on the Eagles' offseason.

1st Down: What was the turning point that led to the Birds' late-season collapse?

2nd Down: The Eagles are at a crossroads with several free agents and potential retirements. What changes would you like to see to the roster for next year?

3rd Down: According to sources, Jason Kelce told teammates he is retiring. What kind of impact has Kelce had on the Eagles organization and the city of Philadelphia?

That's it for Three and Out, we'll see you next time.