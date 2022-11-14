Reggie the dog may just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News recently met up with a furry friend who might just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon - the team's dog Reggie.

The Birds introduced the 7-month-old pup to the world on social media in late September.

The name Reggie is very familiar to Eagles fans. Hall of Fame defensive end Reggie White spent eight seasons in Philadelphia.

The Action Cam finally had a chance to see Reggie the dog in action for some "necessary ruff-ness." He was seen roaming the Eagles facility and getting lots of love and attention from players.

"I think we got the dog right after preseason. So ever since we got little Reggie, we're 8-0," Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said. "We better keep him around."

According to a report by the University of Southern California, pets at the workplace can make employees "happier, lower stress levels, and creat a comfortable, flexible environment."

The report says pets can create "camaraderie" and lead to "more trust, a key component in a successful work environment."

"Reggie's the GOAT around here right now. He owns the building," cornerback Darius Slay said. "I don't know if ya'll notice, but he can speak English. You just have to catch him at a good time. He tells us to chill out sometimes, tell us to come play with him."

Even if we don't see Reggie barking plays from the sideline like Slay suggests, it looks like the Birds' best friend just might be their source of luck.