'It must stop!' Philadelphia Eagles players react to high school football player shot and killed

"We have to do better. We have to protect our children," A.J. Brown said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Eagles took to social media after hearing news of high school football players being shot in Philadelphia, one fatally.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown tweeted, "This breaks my heart. My heart goes out to the kids involved and to the one that lost his life. We have to do better. We have to protect our children man."

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson said, "It must stop! Praying for these kids, their families, & their teammates. Sports are supposed to be a safe haven."

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School and Boys Latin Charter School.

Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen fired at least 30 shots from a light green Ford Explorer.

Police say the injured victims played football for Roxborough High School.

The 14-year-old who was killed was a student at nearby Saul High School.

If you know someone at-risk of engaging in or being affected by gun violence, call the city's 24-hour Violence Prevention Hotline by dialing 2-1-1.

If you're in crisis and need to talk with someone, please call 9-8-8.