Big mistake! 49ers fans hang team shirt on the Rocky statue

If history is any guide, Eagles fans might have the last laugh.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A photo that went viral on social media Friday showed that someone draped a San Francisco 49ers shirt on Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue.

Ahead of Sunday's NFC title game against the Eagles, a cut-up, bright red 49ers shirt was seen on the iconic Rocky Balboa statue that sits at the bottom of the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The thing is, someone pulled the same stunt when the Eagles hosted the NFC championship game in 2018... and it didn't end well for the vandals.

Mere hours after the Rocky statue was adorned with purple and gold, the Birds clobbered the Minnesota Vikings 38-7.

So... thanks?