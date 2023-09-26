St. Joe's Prep alumni shine with the Eagles on Monday Night Football

Olamide Zaccheaus and D'Andre Swift both made their mark on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are coming off a high after that win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

But the Birds weren't the only ones who won big.

Two former St. Joe's Prep stars played a big factor in claiming that win.

Olamide Zaccheaus and D'Andre Swift made their mark on the Eagles' offense Monday night, but also put their alma mater center stage in the prime-time matchup.

"It's so great for them to have the opportunity to be on Monday Night Football and showcase their talents, and things they started all the way back at 17th and Girard," said Tim Roken, the head football coach and assistant athletic director at St. Joseph's Preparatory School.

The two former high school classmates are now Eagles teammates, connecting at the highest level of their careers, and playing for their hometown team.

The preparatory school says it's not only a testament to its football program, but most importantly the school and what it instills in its student-athletes off the field.

The St. Joe's Prep football program is no stranger to being in the spotlight. They have three alums on current NFL rosters, plus an NFL head coach and some standouts playing collegiately.