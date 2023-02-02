Philadelphia Eagles chaplains provide spiritual boost for the Birds

Pastors Ted and Dawn Winsley are the team's chaplains for the coaches, players and their significant others.

Over the years, Pastors Ted and Dawn Winsley have helped mold young Eagles players into men on and off the field.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well if the Eagles win Super Bowl 57, it may be because of divine intervention.

For more than two decades, the team has been guided by two very devoted chaplains who not only pray for the safety of each player but help to uplift them spiritually as well.

For nearly 22 years, Pastors Ted and Dawn Winsley of The Family Church in Voorhees have been the spiritual backbone for the Birds.

The husband and wife are the team's chaplains for the coaches, players and their significant others.

"Many of the players weren't prepared for this level of access, this level of freedom. This ability to do whatever comes into their mind," said Pastor Ted Winsley.

Over the years, through thick and thin, they've helped mold the young professional athletes into men on and off the field with weekly bible studies and services before games.

"We do personal ministry, personal counseling, pre-martial counseling, marital counseling, baby dedication," said Winsley.

We know the Birds are a family and the whole family needs help too. That's where Pastor Dawn comes in, focusing on the player's wives and girlfriends.

"They're realizing, 'Wow, you know my fiancé, my husband is actually getting that same message,'" said Pastor Dawn Winsley.

But a lot of what they teach focuses on when those playing days come to an end. They keep helping former Eagles well beyond their NFL career.

"Football is not your purpose. It's a platform and it enables you to express who God called you and created you to be," said Pastor Ted.

"This thing is really beyond the game. We're giving them tools that they can use after," said Pastor Dawn.

They also wanted to take this time to remind everyone our Eagles are human too. They need support for a championship.

"Encourage them and say kind things. I believe that will really help," said Pastor Dawn.

Pastor Ted says during his last coach's study his message was this: "God gives everybody a dream. The dream is to fulfill a vision and vision makes us family."

As for Birds nation, you're being asked to do your spiritual part to bring home a win.

"Hey, pray haha. We are the Birds that pray. I really believe this is a platform that God has given the city to be able to show the love of God," said Pastor Ted.