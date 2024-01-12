Philadelphia Eagles fans get getting ready for playoff game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 6abc

The Eagles play the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Monday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans across Philadelphia and beyond are getting ready for the Super Wild Card playoff game in Tampa on Monday night against the Buccaneers.

At the Fresh Works of Port Richmond, owner Joe Yoa is making his favorite football food: the hot wings that are a staple of any big game.

"If your team makes it into the playoffs, at least triple in sales easily," Yoa said of business during the postseason.

Yoa, however, won't be working the fryer on Monday night. Like a true diehard Eagles fan, he's going to the game.

"Playoffs is a different animal. They can get in and run away or one and done. I really don't know what to expect," he said.

He's one of hundreds of Eagles fans who will be flying to Tampa hoping the Birds get back on track for the playoffs.

"Throw it all away," Bob Congdon said of the last six weeks. "It's a new season."

He booked a last-minute flight to experience the atmosphere.

"I'm just trying to get the vibes back. I'm trying to get some positive energy going," he said.

Who could blame him? As far as football trips go, this one is pretty affordable.

Budget shoppers can get game tickets, flights, and a hotel for about $315, which is cheaper than a single ticket to some Eagles home games this year.

"Fans are still traveling, I just think hype has died down a little bit and so there's not as much demand. Tampa Bay kind of snuck into the playoffs, so it's interesting how tickets have kind of gone this low," said Kyle Zorn, the head of content for TickPick.

While the Eagles/Buccaneers game may not be the crown jewel of Super Wild Card Weekend, this team still has the key to Colby Foster's heart.

"I'm still feeling like I'm at Disney or something," he said looking around the Eagles pro shop inside of Lincoln Financial Field.

He traveled up from Virginia Beach to Philadelphia simply to experience the city during playoff football.

"I've been a Birds fan my whole life. I've always wanted to see it and I finally got the chance to be here," he said.

