Philadelphia Eagles release 2022 schedule

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have released their 2022 schedule.Week 1: Friday, August 12 vs. New York Jets at 7:30 PMWeek 2: Sunday, August 21 at Cleveland Browns at 1 PMWeek 3: Saturday, August 27 at Miami Dolphins at 7 PMWeek 1: Sunday, September 11 at Detroit Lions at 1 PMWeek 2: Monday, September 19 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 PMWeek 3: Sunday, September 25 at Washington Commanders at 1 PMWeek 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 PMWeek 5: Sunday, October 9 at Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PMWeek 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PMWeek 7: Bye WeekWeek 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PMWeek 9: Thursday, November 3 at Houston Texans at 8:15 PMWeek 10: Monday, November 14 vs. Washington Commanders at 8:15 PMWeek 11: Sunday, November 20 at Indianapolis Colts at 1 PMWeek 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PMWeek 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 PMWeek 14: Sunday, December 11 at New York Giants at 1 PMWeek 15: Sunday, December 18 at Chicago Bears at 1 PMWeek 16: Saturday, December 24 at Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PMWeek 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. New Orleans Saints at 1 PMWeek 18: Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, Time TBD