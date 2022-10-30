Eagles fans predict the birds stay undefeated

Some of the tailgaters said they plan on coming back to the stadiums tomorrow.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of Eagles fans filled the parking lots around the stadiums Sunday morning to tailgate before cheering on the undefeated birds.

"We're loving this game. We're loving this game. We're going to take this. We're going 7-0 after this," said Royal Baxter from Glenolden. He and his friends woke up at 5 a.m. to tailgate, a long-standing tradition for them.

"We all come down here, collaborate, and have a good time. We all get together, eat each other's food and we have a good time," said Baxter's friend.

It is the battle of Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, but fans are hoping the home team will have the edge. After all, it's been hard for any team in any sport to play in Philadelphia.

"It doesn't get much better than this. We got the Phillies coming back to win game 3, the Eagles are undefeated. I mean, I don't know if it's ever been better," said Anthony Medoro from Hatboro.

Some fans chose to sport their Phillies pride over Eagles green. Despite the Fightins dropping game two of the World Series Saturday night in Houston, fans are feeling good about how the next three games will go at home.

Some of the tailgaters said they plan on coming back to the stadiums tomorrow.

"That's the plan. That's the plan," said Kyle Lisiecki from Lansdale, who joked he may as well sleep in the parking lots. "I mean if I had an RV I would, who knows, we got a tent over there. Might sleep in that little guy."