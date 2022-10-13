Three and Out

Cowboys-Eagles Week 6 Preview: Ron Jaworski on how Birds best Dallas D to stay undefeated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles hung on in the Arizona desert to keep their undefeated season intact.

This week, the surprising 4-1 Dallas Cowboys come to the Linc for Sunday Night Football.

Ron Jaworski goes to the tape to determine whether the Cowboys' defense is overhyped, whether Cooper Rush is the real deal and what's wrong with the Birds' second-half offense.

Then, he looks to stay perfect with his game picks as he predicts whether the Birds will stay undefeated.

1st down: What kind of problems will Dallas' defense present for Jalen Hurts & Co.?

2nd down: It's probably a stretch we'll see Dak Prescott but Cooper Rush has yet to lose as a starter. What does the tape tell us about Rush?

3rd down: Where was A.J. Brown and the Eagles' offense in the 2nd half in Arizona?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 21, Cowboys 17

