Philadelphia City Commissioners announce final election tally

This process, which happens after every election, is a formality, but it is in the spotlight this year, after the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud in the city.
Commissioners read aloud the final number of uncontested ballots for each race.
"The results remain unofficial for five days, and after those five days we will sign it and send it off to the secretary of state," said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley.
The final tally in Philadelphia for the Biden-Harris ticket was 604,175 and for the Trump-Pence ticket it was 132,870 votes.
SEE ALSO: Pa. Supreme Court rules against Trump campaign in claim about access to ballot processing