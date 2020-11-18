Philadelphia City Commissioners announce final election tally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8055781" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump campaign in a claim about access to ballot processing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Tuesday night, City Commissioners announced the final tally in all the races on the Philadelphia election ballotThis process, which happens after every election, is a formality, but it is in the spotlight this year, after the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud in the city.Commissioners read aloud the final number of uncontested ballots for each race."The results remain unofficial for five days, and after those five days we will sign it and send it off to the secretary of state," said City Commissioner Lisa Deeley.The final tally in Philadelphia for the Biden-Harris ticket wasand for the Trump-Pence ticket it wasvotes.