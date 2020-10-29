ATMs, SEPTA kiosk blown up after van with explosives found in Philadelphia

The explosions came hours after an abandoned van was discovered on Logan Circle with explosives inside. The black van also contained what authorities describe as burglary tools. They believe this van could be part of a looting operation.
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, there was an explosion at a SEPTA kiosk at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station on Frankford Avenue. Police said a group of males was seen running away and got into a burgundy SUV with New York tags. The vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Ludlow Street.
Then, there was an ATM explosion in the drive-thru of a PNC Bank on the 400 block of West Tabor Road around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A group of males was seen running away.
Around 1 a.m. on the 7100 block of Hegerman Street, an ATM imploded outside a pizza store. Police said no money was taken from machine. Up to five men were seen running from the location. No injuries were reported and the Bomb Squad was called in. At least 20 ATMs have been destroyed in the past three nights.
Then around 7 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the 1000 block of Stevens Terrace. A plastic shopping bag containing a stick of dynamite and M-80 was found under a tree outside a home.
There was also more looting Wednesday night into Thursday.
Philadelphia police said a caravan of cars drove up and down City Avenue Wednesday night, looking for stores to rob.
During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw discussed the latest on the investigation on the shooting death of Wallace.
"This investigation has many moving parts and we are working hard to ensure that a fair and thorough investigation takes place. We plan on releasing premise history audio of 911 calls and bodycam footage of the discharging officers in the near future," said Outlaw.
Residents have sounded off on the looting and vandalism in their city.
"It's not necessary for all the looting. The protesting is OK, but the looting? We have to live here in this neighborhood," West Philadelphia resident Ed Robinson said.
Bob Fisher of Roxborough added, "What happened down there in West Philly, we will find out. But all this escalated from that- it's not necessary. It's not solving anything. It's not fixing anything. It's disrespectful to the poor fellow that died."
Multiple businesses were hit, including the Metro, Lord and Taylor, and Rite Aid, where three people were taken into custody. One of them was armed.
Anthony Abney of Nicetown said, "The looting is definitely hurting us. We can't get medications. Your resources to different shopping is being limited. The ATMs are being destroyed. It's making it harder for the senior citizens to get what they need."