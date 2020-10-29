Looters hit businesses along City Ave. in Philadelphia, Montgomery County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7436233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An investigation is underway in Philadelphia after police find explosives and other suspicious cargo inside a van at Logan Circle on Wednesday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7427069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> PRESS BRIEFING: On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested multiple individuals in connection with looting activity along City Avenue on the Philadelphia-Montgomery County line.Action News has learned that two men and one woman were apprehended for looting a Rite Aid sometime around 10 p.m. in Philadelphia's Wynnefield section. Police say one of the suspects was armed.Shattered glass and merchandise could be seen on the ground outside of the main entrance of the store.Up the street from Rite Aid, police say a MetroPCS and a Lord & Taylor were also broken into.Police say suspects have been driving up and down City Avenue waiting for the perfect moment to hit these stores.The looting follows nights of unrest stemming from tension over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.As the investigation continues into the shooting incident, police say the looting must stop."The widespread lawlessness, including the burglary and looting of area businesses, serve no purposes whatsoever," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on Wednesday, who has promised transparency and a comprehensive investigation into Wallace Jr.'s death.