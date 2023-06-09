A film festival created by and for Philadelphia youth happening this month is helping students find their voice.

From the script to the screen, Philly teens find their voice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A film festival created by and for Philadelphia youth happening this month is helping students find their voice.

The goal is to empower Philadelphia youth through art, specifically filmmaking.

This is Zora Ball's first time directing. She is one of a dozen student filmmakers premiering her piece at this year's Big Picture Film Festival.

"I'm tying it to my community because I wanted to show representation of Black and brown people in a positive way," said Ball.

With a small crew of two actors and one camera person, Zora was able to shoot, produce and edit her short film, all with the help of Big Picture Alliance.

"We've been around for 30 years," said Aleks Martray, the executive director of Big Picture Alliance.

"(We) mentor youth from script to screen by producing original films, amplify their voices and uplift the communities through these films."

The organization serves over 250 teens across 10 zip codes.

And for Zora, this is a first step in a dream realized.

"That's a really big reason as to why I want to work in the film industry, just share the stories of people who look like me."

Zora says she is inspired by producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes.

The Big Picture Film Festival is June 22nd at the One art community center.

Link: Big Picture Alliance