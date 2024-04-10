Bryn Mawr Film Institute screens Israeli film following court order

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A court ruled on Tuesday that the screening of a film at the Philadelphia Israeli Film Festival must go on.

On Monday, the Bryn Mawr Film Institute canceled the showing of the Israeli documentary titled 'The Child Within Me.'

The decision sparked outrage from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, which led to a lawsuit accusing the film institute of breach of contract.

Local Jewish groups celebrated the court order hours before Tuesday night's screening.

"Not showing this movie is very much taking a stance, it's exactly the opposite of what they wanted," said demonstrator Guy Brodetzki. "It's taking a stance for antisemitism."

Film Institute Executive Director Samuel Scott said the issue was not the film itself but concerns over heated political protests regarding the film's screening.