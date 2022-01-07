community

Philadelphia community gathers to remember 12 victims killed in duplex fire

"We would like to thank everyone for the kindness, generosity and prayers during this horrifying time," said a family spokeswoman.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community gathers to remember 12 victims killed in duplex fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The community gathered on Thursday night to remember the 12 lives lost in a fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.

A sea of people covered the entire block of 22nd Street near Parrish in front of the Bache-Martin Elementary School.

There were many candles and balloons to honor the eight children and four adults who died in the blaze.

"We would like to thank everyone for the kindness, generosity and prayers during this horrifying time," said family spokeswoman Andrea Underwood.

Killed in the fire were Virginia Thomas, Rosalee McDonald and Quinsha White along with one other adult and eight children.

Two other victims remain hospitalized.

SEE ALSO: Warrant: 5-year-old playing with lighter might have started deadly Fairmount blaze
EMBED More News Videos

The revelation was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to determine the cause of the city's deadliest single blaze in more than a century.



"We are waiting for additional information to move forward with the memorial service," said Underwood.

Meanwhile, the ATF has brought in its National Response Team (NRT) to assist with the investigation.

PHA says it authorized as many as 20 people to live in the two apartments out of consideration for intergenerational families who are accustomed to living under one roof.
But did the agency adequately consider the fire hazard posed by so many people living in such a small space?

"The quality of the units was not in question. The safety of the unit was not in question. I believe that we did what we needed to do," sad PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah.

The Philadelphia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office says the building under normal circumstances was not required to have a fire escape.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the fire in Philadelphia's Fairmount section that killed 8 children, 4 adults
EMBED More News Videos

There are still many unanswered questions about the Fairmount fire, the deadliest in the city in more than 100 years. Here's what we know so far.



"It would be in a respect a single-family occupancy so the building was not constructed to have a fire escape," said Deputy Chief Dennis Merrigan.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a 5-year-old child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have cause the fire, sources tell Action News.

A GoFundMe page that's been set up for the victims has raised over $180,000. To learn how you can help, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiafiredeadly firefamilycommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Delaware Valley hold vigils on January 6 anniversary
Deadly fire fast tracks 'Operation 6abc Save-A-Life' campaign
Beloved Camden Co. veterinarian retires after 33 years
Relatives share photos of victims killed in Philly blaze
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Accumulating Snow Thursday Night into Friday Morning
Warrant: 5-year-old might have started deadly Philly blaze
NJ governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Check School Closings and Delays
New cookie shop opens with help from 76ers' Tobias Harris
Delaware Valley hold vigils on January 6 anniversary
Show More
Snow emergencies in Philadelphia area due to winter storm
Winter storm preps underway in Philly region
Montco restaurant linked to Hepatitis A outbreak; death investigated
Ron Jaworski breaks down Cowboys finale, playoff preview
Deadly fire fast tracks 'Operation 6abc Save-A-Life' campaign
More TOP STORIES News