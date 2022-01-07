Philadelphia community gathers to remember 12 victims killed in duplex fire

A sea of people covered the entire block of 22nd Street near Parrish in front of the Bache-Martin Elementary School.
There were many candles and balloons to honor the eight children and four adults who died in the blaze.
"We would like to thank everyone for the kindness, generosity and prayers during this horrifying time," said family spokeswoman Andrea Underwood.
Killed in the fire were Virginia Thomas, Rosalee McDonald and Quinsha White along with one other adult and eight children.
Two other victims remain hospitalized.
"We are waiting for additional information to move forward with the memorial service," said Underwood.
Meanwhile, the ATF has brought in its National Response Team (NRT) to assist with the investigation.
PHA says it authorized as many as 20 people to live in the two apartments out of consideration for intergenerational families who are accustomed to living under one roof.
But did the agency adequately consider the fire hazard posed by so many people living in such a small space?
"The quality of the units was not in question. The safety of the unit was not in question. I believe that we did what we needed to do," sad PHA President and CEO Kelvin Jeremiah.
The Philadelphia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office says the building under normal circumstances was not required to have a fire escape.
"It would be in a respect a single-family occupancy so the building was not constructed to have a fire escape," said Deputy Chief Dennis Merrigan.
An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but a 5-year-old child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have cause the fire, sources tell Action News.
