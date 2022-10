Woman dies in North Philadelphia house fire

A woman was found dead after a house fire in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Jefferson Street.

Police say heavy flames were showing on the first floor of the two-story residence.

Firefighters found a woman dead inside after the blaze was extinguished around 4 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.