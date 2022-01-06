fire

Remembering the victims: Procession held for 12 people killed in Fairmount fire

Eight children and four adults were killed in the fire on N. 23rd Street in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.
By
Procession held for victims killed in deadly Philly fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A procession of law enforcement vehicles transported the bodies of 12 people to the medical examiner's office roughly 12 hours after one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia's history.

The victims -- eight children and four adults -- perished in the blaze that ripped through a multi-story duplex in the city's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officials escorted the bodies away from the fire scene.

The victims have not been identified by officials, but Isaiah Brown says some of those killed were his cousins.

"One was 16, one was like 10... and seven. You know, they were babies, babies man. Young children. Didn't even get a chance at life," he said.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire, but sources tell Action News that investigators are looking into the possibility the blaze might have been sparked after a child started a Christmas tree fire.

SEE ALSO: 8 children among at least 12 dead after duplex fire in Fairmount section of Philadelphia

Sources say most if not all of the fatalities were from Unit B.

The fire department said it took about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, fire officials said.

Action News has learned there were seven smoke detectors and three carbon monoxide detectors in one of the apartments, and six smoke detectors with three carbon monoxide detectors in the other as of the last inspection in the spring of 2021.

It was not known why those smoke detectors didn't work.

