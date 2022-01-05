fire

At least one injury reported after house fire in Fairmount section of Philadelphia

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the second story of the three-story row house.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least one injury has been reported after a fire at a home in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at 23rd and Ogden streets.

A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns to his legs. He was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Police were seen taping off the street.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire.

