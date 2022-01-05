Family members heartbroken over deadly Philadelphia fire: 'I never thought this would happen'

The blaze broke out around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of N. 23rd Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the second story of the three-story row house.
Family members tell Action News they're heartbroken over the tragedy.
"I work with children, so to know that my nieces and nephews are not here, it's gonna be really hard for me to work with kids again," said Qaadira Purifoy, who is related to some of the victims. "I never thought this would happen."
"I feel bad that I really couldn't be there at that moment because like, I feel so bad man. I love them so much," added Isaiah Brown, who is also related to several victims.
Officials say 18 people lived in Unit B, which was comprised of the 2nd and 3rd floors of the duplex. Another eight people lived on the first floor, Unit A.
There was no immediate word on the cause of this fire, but sources tell Action News that investigators are looking into the possibility the blaze might have been sparked by a Christmas tree fire.
Sources say most if not all of the fatalities were from Unit B.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy noted that 26 was a large number of people to be occupying a duplex, but a spokesperson for Philadelphia's Department of Licenses and Inspections said the city does not limit the number of family members who can stay in a single unit.
The mayor said people should withhold judgment.
"You don't know the circumstances of each and every family, and maybe there were relatives and family that needed to be sheltered," Kenney said. "Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it. But we can't make judgment on the number of people living in the house because sometimes people just need to be indoors."
There were no working smoke detectors in the home, fire officials said.
The ATF is working with local officials to investigate the deadly blaze.