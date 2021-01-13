Flyers honor frontline families with VIP treatment at games

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers are starting their season Wednesday with a home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The only fans in the arena will be a family selected as part of the team's new Frontline Family program.
Wednesday's honorees are husband and wife healthcare heroes from Langhorne, Bucks County.
"I can't wait. I'm actually wearing Oskar Lindblom's jersey because he beat sarcoma," said Amanda Hatheway. "I was inspired to wear his jersey tonight."
Hatheway is currently battling leukemia. She's a nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center.
Her husband, Josh, is an EMT there and they met working in the ER. They have two young sons.
"We're honored," said Josh.. "We would do it anyway. We don't need the special attention or anything, this is just what we do. We like to take care of people, but it's nice to be recognized."
During the game, the Hatheways will sit on their own platform near Gritty's stage and will get quite the VIP treatment.
"They've got seats on a special platform right behind the Flyers bench," said Mike Shane, the Chief Business Officer for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. "We're going to give them a goodie bag and commemorative tickets that will be truly one of a kind. We're going to honor them in our pre-game ceremony, which will be broadcast live. All of the players are going to turn and raise a stick to them in recognition of their efforts."
The Flyers are doing this all season, for 28 regular season home games as well as the playoffs, regardless of when fans are allowed back in the building.
To submit a deserving essential worker in healthcare, law enforcement, sanitation or even teachers, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, etc. who would love this VIP experience with the team, CLICK HERE.
