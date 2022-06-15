ESPN: Philadelphia Flyers offering head coach job to John Tortorella

Weekes, a former NHL goalie and current ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter late Tuesday night his report saying the deal was not yet finalized and more negotiations needed to be completed.
"I'm told that the Philadelphia Flyers are in late-stage negotiations with John Tortorella. Deal is not done, but my understanding is that he's been offered the job," Weekes said.
In May, Weekes was the first to report that Tortorella was one of the coaches being interviewed for the head coach vacancy with the Flyers.
Tortorella last coached the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2020-21 season.
He has been working as an ESPN analyst covering the NHL over the past year.
Tortorella led the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup in 2004. He has also coached the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks.
The Flyers are looking to replace interim coach Mike Yeo, who took over after the firing of Alain Vigneault in December.
The Flyers ended the season in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-46-11 record.
