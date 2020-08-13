Philadelphia Flyers surprise hard-hit businesses with $100,000 worth of advertising

SURPRISE!

$100,000 for business advertising!

The owners of Denise’s Bakery in N. Philly won the @NHLFlyers Hometown Assist award. Only 5 winners chosen out of 300 applicants hit hard during shutdowns. Their impact in the community played a major role in the decision.@6abc pic.twitter.com/XzOqwxGeww — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) August 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One local business was in for a big surprise after the Philadelphia Flyers announced the winners of the Hometown Assist Award on Thursday.Flyers mascot Gritty fired a confetti cannon outside of Denise's Bakery on N. 22nd St. in N. Philadelphia Thursday.The two owners opened the shop without a clue of what was coming their way.Gritty not only gifted them with a custom jersey, but also $100,000 worth of advertising.It's game-changing for co-owners Keshia Davis and Cynthia Benton."This is super exciting," Davis said.The Flyers awarded them with the Hometown Assist Award, which means they now have $100,000 to use to get the word out about their business during these tough times."There's a lot we're looking to expand our base and for people to really know who we are, not just in this community but outside as well," said Benton.The funds will help them accomplish that goal.The Flyers only chose five local businesses out of almost 300 applicants who were hit hard during the pandemic shutdowns.Denise's Bakery suffered many event cancelations but still managed to stand out from the crowd."We were trying to base it on not just the impact of COVID-19, but also the impact the businesses had in the short term and the long term within the community," said Mike Schwartz, SVP of the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.Denise's is a second-generation, family-owned and operated bakery."Our aunt is Denise and she had this vision for baking almost 30 years ago," said Davis.They have given back over the years all while suffering a devastating fire five years ago.And now the bakery remains a beacon on N. 22nd St. while winning just as the Flyers are on the ice, but this time, the team is scoring big within the community.The owners will now continue to ramp up their online advertising with a big focus on their website www.cakesbydenises.com