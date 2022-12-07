9-year-old Philadelphia Flyers fan joins the team thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

"Just skating with the guys (was the best part)," Zachary Wertz said.

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The newest Philadelphia Flyer is only 9 years old.

Zachary Wertz of Egg Harbor, New Jersey signed a two-day contract with the team on Tuesday.

The young Flyers fan underwent a life-changing liver transplant.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation had planned to grant his wish of a hockey dream back in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed that from happening until now.

Following his signing, the 9-year-old forward and his family had a front-row seat to the team's practice at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees.

Then it was Zachary's turn!

He suited up and skated with the team.

Zachary also received a signed jersey form his favorite player, Travis Konecny.

After practice, Zachary took a tour of the Flyers locker room and training center facilities.

He also signed an autograph for Morgan Frost.

Zachary is not just a hockey fan.

He says when he grows up he wants to play baseball, but still "represent Philly."