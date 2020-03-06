Sports

Time to believe in the Flyers as contenders?

By
The Flyers are one of the NHL's hottest team, but do you buy them as a contender for the Stanley Cup?


Don't look now, but your Philadelphia Flyers are one of the hottest team in the NHL, winners of eight straight after wiping out Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Just six weeks ago, the Flyers sat in sixth place, 13 points behind the Washington Capitals. This morning, they are tied with the Caps for first in the division with 87 points.

Has their ascent in the East caught your attention? Ducis Rodger's says it should as he explains in this week's Sports Flash.

Vote now in this week's Sports Flash Poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianhl playoffsnhlsports flashphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News