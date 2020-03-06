Time to believe in the Flyers as contenders?

The Flyers are one of the NHL's hottest team, but do you buy them as a contender for the Stanley Cup?Don't look now, but your Philadelphia Flyers are one of the hottest team in the NHL, winners of eight straight after wiping out Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Wednesday night.Just six weeks ago, the Flyers sat in sixth place, 13 points behind the Washington Capitals. This morning, they are tied with the Caps for first in the division with 87 points.Has their ascent in the East caught your attention? Ducis Rodger's says it should as he explains in this week's Sports Flash.Vote now in this week's Sports Flash Poll.