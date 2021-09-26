Philadelphia shootings leave 4 shot, 2 dead Saturday; city reaches 400 homicides this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has reached a grim milestone as 400 lives have fallen victim to gun violence.Four people were shot, and two have died in separate shooting incidents across the city Saturday.The most recent incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of 24th and Jackson streets in South Philadelphia.Police say two men were shot multiple times throughout the body.A 28-year-old man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.A 35-year-old man was also rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in critical condition.As Philadelphia's homicide rate continues to grow, people in the city are fed up."That hole never goes away," said Patricia Griffin from Lawncrest.Patricia Griffin wears a necklace of her son Darien Griffin, who was gunned down in 2003 in Philadelphia. She says, seeing the growing homicide rate this year only adds to her never-ending pain."It's very troubling, no doubt," said State Representative Stephen Kinsey from the 21st legislative district.Local leaders joined hundreds At Vernon Park Saturday to remember homicide victims and talk about ways to prevent more murders."It's not going to end overnight," said Kinsey.Organizations like Emir Healing Center focuses on treating trauma caused by gun violence. They are asking the city for more funding."We will not get out of violence if we don't change us not being poor, and addressing the needs of our people," said founder Chantay Love of Emir Healing Center.Councilmember Cindy Bass, who represents the 8th district, said, "It's way out of control."Bass says she's looking at long-term and short-term solutions."Stop the bleeding, get cops on the ground now, get more money and resources than what we're spending now. Put more of our budget in than what we're spending right now," said Bass.Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson spoke about personal responsibility."It's going to take for all of us to step up to the plate. We got to do better as a city, at the end of the day," said Johnson.Griffin wants to see action in the City of Brotherly Love so that no other mother has to bury her child because of a deadly shooting."We talk about, 'There need to be programs, there needs to be this, there needs to be that,' we need to start believing that people's lives matter, nobody has the right to take a life," said Griffin.Griffin also spoke about ending the no snitch mentality to get dangerous people off the street. Tips to police can remain anonymous.