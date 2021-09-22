Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence: 'They are scared'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11035704" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to researchers in Philadelphia, children who live close to areas where shootings happened are 134% more likely to go to the ER for a mental health issue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At 18 years old, Hadir Boswell says he's lost five friends to gun violence."Honestly I don't know what's to come next, if I'm going to lose another friend, if I'm going to see anyone else the next day," said Boswell.Boswell, like so many teens across the city who've been touched by this senselessness, came out to channel that trauma through a basketball tournament promoting peace not guns in South Philadelphia.A new study conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reveal kids who live within blocks of a shooting are 134 times more likely to go to the ER for mental health issues."They are scared. Out of the 240 kids I talk to, they are scared!" said therapist Akea Williams.In July, Williams started offering free sessions to kids touched by this trauma. Her clientele exploded in just three months."They don't know what to do. They don't want to come outside. They don't want to go school because the schools are housing places where different beefs are coming from," said Williams of her conversations with children impacted by violence.Philadelphia's murder rate is up 16% from this time last year.For teens like Boswell, he just wants to make it into adulthood."I try my best to stay away from everything. I just keep my head down and play basketball and go to school," said Boswell. "Honestly, I want to live to be past 21 at this point."