gun violence

Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence: 'They are scared'

Akea Williams started offering free sessions to kids touched by trauma. Her clientele exploded in just three months.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly therapist offers free sessions to kids touched by gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At 18 years old, Hadir Boswell says he's lost five friends to gun violence.

"Honestly I don't know what's to come next, if I'm going to lose another friend, if I'm going to see anyone else the next day," said Boswell.

Boswell, like so many teens across the city who've been touched by this senselessness, came out to channel that trauma through a basketball tournament promoting peace not guns in South Philadelphia.

A new study conducted by the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia reveal kids who live within blocks of a shooting are 134 times more likely to go to the ER for mental health issues.

SEE ALSO: Local study examines impact of neighborhood shootings on kids' mental health
EMBED More News Videos

According to researchers in Philadelphia, children who live close to areas where shootings happened are 134% more likely to go to the ER for a mental health issue.



"They are scared. Out of the 240 kids I talk to, they are scared!" said therapist Akea Williams.

In July, Williams started offering free sessions to kids touched by this trauma. Her clientele exploded in just three months.

"They don't know what to do. They don't want to come outside. They don't want to go school because the schools are housing places where different beefs are coming from," said Williams of her conversations with children impacted by violence.

Philadelphia's murder rate is up 16% from this time last year.

For teens like Boswell, he just wants to make it into adulthood.

"I try my best to stay away from everything. I just keep my head down and play basketball and go to school," said Boswell. "Honestly, I want to live to be past 21 at this point."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthchild injuredgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured Tuesday night
Philadelphia police release video of deadly drive-by shooting
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt; gunman still at large
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia police release video of deadly drive-by shooting
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Ridley Township Marine welcomed home from Afghanistan
Bats are making a comeback. Here's why that's a good thing
Realmuto's 2-run triple in 10th leads Phillies past O's 3-2
Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57
Plastic bags prohibited in Philly next month: What you should know
Show More
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured Tuesday night
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
First-ever student-run cafe at Rowan University
Study examines impact of shootings on kids' mental health
Chopper 6 shows aftermath of fiery crash on NJ Turnpike
More TOP STORIES News