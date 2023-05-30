WATCH LIVE

2 injured in head-on crash on Broad Street in Logan, cars mangled

The impact sent one of the vehicles flying off the roadway and landing on the sidewalk.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 10:40AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A head-on crash left two people hurt and both cars mangled in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

It happened at Broad Street and West Somerville Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The impact sent one of the vehicles flying off the roadway and landing on the sidewalk.

Officials brought both drivers to the hospital.

One of them suffered multiple broken bones. There is no word on the other driver's condition.

Investigators have not released any details on what led up to the crash.

