Bicyclist dies after being hit by pickup truck with 6 wheels in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run pickup truck just blocks from his home in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.It happened around 1 a.m. Friday on 52nd Street near Wyalusing Avenue.Responding officers and medics found the 28-year-old male victim lying on the sidewalk with a head injury and possibly two broken legs.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for surgery.Police say the victim died of his injuries just after 4:30 a.m.According to police, the suspect was driving a dark or black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram; it is described as a dual rear-wheel truck, also called a dually, with two rear wheels on both sides."What's unusual about this particular pickup truck is it's a heavy-duty pickup truck with two sets of wheels in the back, a total of six wheels, four in the back and two in the front," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.After striking the victim, the truck made a U-turn and made a left on Thomson Street, two blocks away from the accident.Police found the bicycle at the scene, along with the victim's sneakers."He was hit with such force that he was knocked out of his sneakers even though he was riding a bike," Small said.Authorities believe speed may have played a role.Investigators also found parts of a vehicle at the scene they believe may be from the striking pickup truck.Police are looking at nearby surveillance cameras which they say recorded part of the hit-and-run.