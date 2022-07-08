hit and run

11-year-old boy fighting for his life after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Philly

Police say the boy was crossing Girard Avenue when he was hit by a pickup truck.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is fighting for his life after Philadelphia police say he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 42nd Street and Girard Avenue in the city's Parkside section.

Police say the boy, roughly 11 years old, was crossing Girard Avenue when he was hit by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck fled the scene after the crash, police said.

The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say they are searching for a blue Ford F150 with Pennsylvania tags ZTX6169.

The driver is described as a white male in his 60s who was wearing glasses, according to police.

