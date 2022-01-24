Vigil held for mother killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run; suspects sought

hit and run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Blue and pink balloons took over the corners of Allegheny Avenue and Broad Street on Sunday night to honor the life of a hit-and-run victim.

Police say 50-year-old Desiree Charmaine Whitehead Jainlett was struck and killed around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim had just gotten off the bus and was crossing the street when a driver of a Chevy Impala jumped the median and hit her, said police.

Officials say multiple people inside the car fled the scene on foot after the crash.



"It's a hard pill to swallow," said Jainlett's daughter, Taleia Travers. "It's very unexpected, very tragic. She was just getting off of work."

"She was coming from work taking care of an 86-year-old lady, and that lady loved her," said TyQuan Jainlett, Jainlett's son.

Family and friends say Jainlett was a mother of five and a grandmother of five who always prioritized others.

"So I'm not going to be able to see her when I want and stuff like that, so that's really hurtful for me," said Jainlett's daughter, Nichane Jainlett.

Family members say they want the suspects to turn themselves in.

"Once you decide that you took someone's life and to not take responsibility for it, I think that's super sad," said TyQuan Jainlett.

Police are still looking for the suspects and say the case is under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

