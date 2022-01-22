Philadelphia police investigating two deadly hit-and-run crashes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate deadly crashes involving pedestrians.Police say a woman was getting off of a SEPTA bus around 11:30 p.m. Friday in North Philadelphia near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.Officials say as the victim, a 50-year-old woman, went to cross the street, a driver jumped the median, striking her.Police say several occupants inside the striking vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, ran away from the scene.The woman was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she died from her injuries.Just a few hours earlier a similar scene played out in Southwest Philadelphia.Philadelphia police were called to the 2700 block of Island Avenue just before 9 p.m. Friday night for a crash.Police arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old woman suffering from multiple injuries after getting hit by a car.Officials say the driver left the scene and there's no description of the vehicle.She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she died from her injuries.No arrests have been made in either crash.