Video released of Philadelphia car crash that turned into a homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new video as they try to find the gunman who turned a car crash into a deadly shooting.

Police released video from the incident on Belfield Avenue in Germantown back on August 12.

On the top of the screen, you see a black SUV run into the back of a light-colored sedan.

The driver of the car then gets out and fires into the SUV, killing the driver.

This is an up-close look at that shooter, who ran from the scene.

There's a $20,000 reward for information leading to this man's arrest and conviction.